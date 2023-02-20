Macfos IPO sees strong demand from retail investors. Check GMP, subscription status on day 2
- Macfos IPO: The three-day SME initial share sale will conclude on Tuesday, February 21, 2023
The initial public offering (IPO) of Macfos Ltd, which opened for public subscription on Friday, February 17, 2023, has been oversubscribed over 8 times on day 1, led by strong demand from retail investors. The three-day initial share sale, with the price band of the offer at ₹96 to ₹102 per share, will conclude on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×