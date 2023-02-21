Macfos IPO sees strong demand, last day to bid today. GMP, subscription status details here
- Macfos IPO: The shares of the company are expected to list on BSE SME on March 1, 2023
The initial public offering (IPO) of Macfos Ltd has seen strong demand from retail investors since its open on Friday, February, 17, 2023. The last day to bid for three-day initial share sale is Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The price band of the issue has been fixed at ₹96 to ₹102 per share. The IPO aims to raise about ₹23.75 crores with an NII quota of 15%, QIB of 50%, and a retail quota of 35%.
