The initial public offering (IPO) of Macfos Ltd has seen strong demand from retail investors since its open on Friday, February, 17, 2023. The last day to bid for three-day initial share sale is Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The price band of the issue has been fixed at ₹96 to ₹102 per share. The IPO aims to raise about ₹23.75 crores with an NII quota of 15%, QIB of 50%, and a retail quota of 35%.

As of day 2 on Monday, Macfos IPO received 40.26 subscription with 93.42 times bid from retail buyers, 2.60x from QIB buyers, and 55.49x from NII buyers, as per the BSE data.

As per market observers, Macfos shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹76 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on BSE SME on March 1, 2023. The SME platform of the exchanges is intended for small and medium sized companies.

The finalisation of the basis of share allotment is expected to take place on February 24, 2023 and if allotted, the credit of shares to demat will be done on February 28, 2023. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

Macfos IPO is an SME issue, comprising of 2,328,000 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹24 crore. The Offer comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the Selling Shareholders. Atul Maruti Dumbre, Binod Prasad and Nileshkumar Purshottam Chavhan are the promoters of the company.

Macfos Limited is an e-commerce based Company marketing a broad range of 12000+electronic components through it’s website & mobile application Robu.in. The company’s Products are used in basic and advanced engineering products & projects, including emerging technologies such as IoT, Robotics, Automations, Drone, Electric Vehicles, 3D Printing and Auto Guided Vehicles.

