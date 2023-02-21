The initial public offering (IPO) of Macfos Ltd has seen strong demand from retail investors since its open on Friday, February, 17, 2023. The last day to bid for three-day initial share sale is Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The price band of the issue has been fixed at ₹96 to ₹102 per share. The IPO aims to raise about ₹23.75 crores with an NII quota of 15%, QIB of 50%, and a retail quota of 35%.

