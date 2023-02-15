The initial public offering (IPO) of Macfos Ltd is going to open for public subscription this week on Friday, February 17, 2023 and the three-day initial share sale will conclude on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The price band of the offer has been fixed at ₹96 to ₹102 per share.

Macfos IPO is an SME issue, comprising of 2,328,000 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹24 crore. The Offer comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the Selling Shareholders. The company in its offer documents said that the selling shareholders will receive the entire proceeds from the OFS and the company will not receive any part of the proceeds of the issue. The shares of the company are expected to list on BSE SME on March 1, 2023. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

Company overview -

Macfos Limited, based in Pune is an e-commerce based Company marketing a broad range of 12000+electronic components thru it’s website & mobile application Robu.in. It facilitates speeding of product R&D and prototyping cycle. The company’s Products are used in basic and advanced engineering products & projects, including emerging technologies such as IoT, Robotics, Automations, Drone, Electric Vehicles, 3D Printing and Auto Guided Vehicles. Atul Maruti Dumbre, Binod Prasad and Nileshkumar Purshottam Chavhan are the promoters of the company.

The company has served 80,000+ customers from 10153 pin codes through 2.05 lacs orders in FY21-22. The customer base includes Corporate Clients and Retail clients like electrical & mechanical engineering students, educational institutions, researchers and developers turning their ideas into reality.

