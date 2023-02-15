Macfos IPO to open this week. Date, price band, other key details to know
- Macfos IPO: Price band has been fixed at ₹96 to ₹102 per share
The initial public offering (IPO) of Macfos Ltd is going to open for public subscription this week on Friday, February 17, 2023 and the three-day initial share sale will conclude on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The price band of the offer has been fixed at ₹96 to ₹102 per share.
