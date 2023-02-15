Macfos IPO to open this week. Date, price band, other key details to know

Macfos IPO is an SME issue, comprising of 2,328,000 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹24 crore. The Offer comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the Selling Shareholders. The company in its offer documents said that the selling shareholders will receive the entire proceeds from the OFS and the company will not receive any part of the proceeds of the issue. The shares of the company are expected to list on BSE SME on March 1, 2023. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the issue.