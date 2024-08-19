Mach Conferences and Events gets BSE nod for SME IPO launch. Details here

Mach Conferences & Events Limited's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) has been approved by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), enabling the company's initial public offering (IPO). Mach Conferences & Events Limited had submitted the required paperwork to the exchange in order to start the BSE SME Platform IPO process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to launch a new issue of up to 22,29,000 equity shares and offer for sale up to 33,39,000 equity shares, both with a face value of ₹10, in the upcoming IPO, as stated in the DRHP.

Company Details The firm offers a wide range of services designed specifically for the MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) and Events industry. Their experience covers organising small-scale corporate events as well as large international events. They specialise in managing conferences, exhibitions, and global event planning.

They also handle all the logistical aspects of events in specific locations, including choosing venues, arranging accommodations, managing transportation, organising local activities, and providing on-site coordination. The company has a team of MICE and Events professionals who prioritize attention to detail, maintain strict budget control, and consistently bring creativity to the table in order to assist clients in exploring new venues and innovative ways to impress their clients.

The promoters of the firm are Amit and Laveena Bhatia. Through co-working spaces, the organisation maintains a physical presence in over 18 States and Union Territories, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Kolkata, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan, and more.

The company's listed peers are Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd (with a P/E of 69.28), and Touchwood Entertainment Ltd (with a P/E of 39.67).

With revenue rising from ₹2,314.09 lakh in FY22 to ₹23,725.89 lakh in FY24, Mach has shown notable financial progress in recent years. This rise is particularly noticeable in the MICE and Events sector. With a PAT margin of 11.04% and an EBITDA margin of 14.56%, the firm has continued to be profitable, which is indicative of effective operational management. The remarkable return metrics—RoE of 72.78% and RoCE of 57.57%—indicate efficient use of capital.

The issue's book running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Ltd, and the registrar is Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

