Mach Conferences and Events IPO: SME IPO subscribed seven times on day 1; retail portion booked highest; Latest GMP

  • Mach Conferences and Events IPO: SME IPO subscribed seven times on day 1; retail portion booked highest; Latest GMP

Nikita Prasad
Published4 Sep 2024, 09:48 PM IST
Mach Conferences and Events IPO: The SME issue was subscribed over seven times on the first day; Image Credits: https://www.machconferences.com/
Mach Conferences and Events IPO: The SME issue was subscribed over seven times on the first day; Image Credits: https://www.machconferences.com/

Mach Conferences and Events IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Mach Conferences and Events Ltd was subscribed more than seven times on the first day of bidding. The SME IPO of the event planning company opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 and closes on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Mach Conferences and Events IPO offers 5,568,000 shares as part of the public issue. The Delhi-based company reserved 18,45,000 equity shares, or 33.14 per cent for retail investors, 7,91,400 shares or 14.21 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 10,53,600 shares or 18.92 per cent for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Nearly 3,00,000 equity shares, or 5.39 per cent, are set aside for the market makers.

 

Mach Conferences and Events IPO Subscription Status

On the first day of bidding, Mach Conferences and Events IPO was subscribed 7.63 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 9.88 times, while the portion reserved for NIIs was booked 7.85 times, and the QIB portion was subscribed 3.52 times. The SME IPO received 2,81,50,200 share applications against 36,90,000 shares offered on Wednesday.

 

Mach Conferences and Events IPO Details

Mach Conferences and Events IPO is a book-built issue of 125.28 crore. It combines a fresh issue of 22.29 lakh shares aggregating 50.15 crore with an offer for sale of 33.39 lakh shares aggregating 75.13 crore. 

The price band is set at 214 to 225 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 600 shares which means that investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum investment required by retail investors is 135,000.

The allotment for the Mach Conferences and Events IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, September 9, 2024. Shares of Mach Conferences and Events will be listed on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Mach Conferences and Events IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the Mach Conferences and Events IPO.

 

 

 

this copy is being updated

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 09:48 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOMach Conferences and Events IPO: SME IPO subscribed seven times on day 1; retail portion booked highest; Latest GMP

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

405.00
03:48 PM | 4 SEP 2024
-1.3 (-0.32%)

Tata Steel

151.30
03:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
-0.8 (-0.53%)

Bharat Electronics

298.90
03:59 PM | 4 SEP 2024
1.7 (0.57%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

135.65
03:57 PM | 4 SEP 2024
-1.3 (-0.95%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,776.40
03:59 PM | 4 SEP 2024
320.9 (7.2%)

B E M L

4,109.20
03:55 PM | 4 SEP 2024
257.4 (6.68%)

Indigo Paints

1,540.20
03:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
89.95 (6.2%)

Prestige Estates Projects

1,880.00
03:29 PM | 4 SEP 2024
94.9 (5.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,639.00626.00
    Chennai
    73,210.00-160.00
    Delhi
    72,638.00-661.00
    Kolkata
    73,782.001,198.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue