Mach Conferences and Events IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Mach Conferences and Events Ltd was subscribed more than seven times on the first day of bidding. The SME IPO of the event planning company opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 and closes on Friday, September 6, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mach Conferences and Events IPO offers 5,568,000 shares as part of the public issue. The Delhi-based company reserved 18,45,000 equity shares, or 33.14 per cent for retail investors, 7,91,400 shares or 14.21 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 10,53,600 shares or 18.92 per cent for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Nearly 3,00,000 equity shares, or 5.39 per cent, are set aside for the market makers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mach Conferences and Events IPO Subscription Status On the first day of bidding, Mach Conferences and Events IPO was subscribed 7.63 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 9.88 times, while the portion reserved for NIIs was booked 7.85 times, and the QIB portion was subscribed 3.52 times. The SME IPO received 2,81,50,200 share applications against 36,90,000 shares offered on Wednesday.

Mach Conferences and Events IPO Details Mach Conferences and Events IPO is a book-built issue of ₹125.28 crore. It combines a fresh issue of 22.29 lakh shares aggregating ₹50.15 crore with an offer for sale of 33.39 lakh shares aggregating ₹75.13 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price band is set at ₹214 to ₹225 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 600 shares which means that investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum investment required by retail investors is ₹135,000.

The allotment for the Mach Conferences and Events IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, September 9, 2024. Shares of Mach Conferences and Events will be listed on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Mach Conferences and Events IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the Mach Conferences and Events IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}