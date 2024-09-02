Mach Conferences and Events IPO to open for subscription on September 4; price band set at ₹214-225 apiece

  • Mach Conferences and Events IPO subscription runs from September 4-6, priced between 214-225 per share. The company offers MICE services and has experienced significant growth. Funds raised will meet working capital needs and corporate expenses. Beeline Capital Advisors oversees the IPO.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published2 Sep 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Mach Conferences and Events IPO subscription period is from September 4-6, priced at ₹214-225 per share.(https://www.machconferences.com/)

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mach Conferences and Events will have a subscription period that runs from Wednesday, September 4, to Friday, September 6. Mach Conferences and Events IPOis priced between 214 and 225 per share, with a face value of 10. Multiples of those shares are available, with a minimum of 600 shares being put up for bid.

The company has allocated equity shares as follows: QIB (including Anchor Portion) – a maximum of 26,31,600 equity shares; high-net-worth individual (HNI) – at least 7,91,400 equity shares; Retail Individual Investors (RII) – at least 18,45,000 equity shares; and market maker – 3,00,000 equity shares.

The company offers a wide range of services specifically designed for the MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) and events industries. They have organised anything from little business gatherings to huge international events. The company specialises in global event planning, exhibition management, and conference management. Additionally, the business oversees all event logistics at certain locations. This covers the choice of location, lodging plans, logistics of transit, nearby activities, and on-site management.

Through co-working spaces, the organisation maintains a physical presence in over 18 States and Union Territories, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Kolkata, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan, and more.

The company's listed peers are Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd (with a P/E of 69.28), and Touchwood Entertainment Ltd (with a P/E of 39.67).

Mach Conferences and Events Limited experienced a 68% growth in revenue and a 197% increase in profit after tax (PAT) from the financial year ending on March 31, 2024 compared to March 31, 2023.

Mach Conferences and Events IPO details

Mach Conferences and Events IPO, which is worth 125.28 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 50.15 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 75.13 crore equity shares by the promoter selling shareholder.

The funds raised from the new offering will be used for the following purposes: meeting working capital needs and general corporate expenses.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is overseeing the Mach Conferences and Events IPO as the book running lead manager, and Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd has been appointed as the registrar for the issue. Spread X Securities has been designated as the market maker for the Mach Conferences and Events IPO.

 

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 05:07 PM IST
