Macleods Pharma files IPO papers with SEBI. Details here

“The objects of the offer are to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges, and carry out the OFS of up to 60,482,040 Equity Shares by the Selling Shareholders. Further, our company expects that the proposed listing of its Equity Shares will enhance our visibility and brand image as well as provide a public market for the equity shares in India. our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer," the DRHP stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}