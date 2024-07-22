Macobs Technologies IPO: How to check allotment status? Here’s a step-by-step guide

Investors can check the IPO allotment status of Macobs Technologies on the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website. The IPO will be listed on the NSE SME.

Pranati Deva
Published22 Jul 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Macobs Technologies IPO: How to check allotment status? Here's a step-by-step guide
Macobs Technologies IPO: How to check allotment status? Here's a step-by-step guide

The initial public offering (IPO) of Macobs Technologies, which concluded on July 19, witnessed an enthusiastic response from investors. The focus has now shifted to the allotment status, which was announced today, July 22. Macobs Technologies' IPO will be listed on the NSE SME, with the tentative being July 24.

Investors can check the IPO allotment status on the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check the share allocation status:

  • Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website
  • Select "Macobs Technologies Limited" from the drop-down list on the "Check Application Status" page.
  • Enter your PAN number, Demat Account Number, or Application Number.
  • Click on the "SUBMIT" button.

The allotment status will appear on your screen.

Refunds will be initiated for unsuccessful bidders on Tuesday, July 23, and successful bidders will receive shares of Macobs Technologies in their Demat accounts on the same day.

IPO details

The 19.46 crore issue was entirely a fresh issue of 25.95 lakh shares with a price band set at 71-75 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,600 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 1,20,000.

The Macobs Technologies IPO was subscribed 202.32 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 88.92 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 266.70 times, and retail investors subscribing 176.87 times.

SKI Capital Services Limited was the book-running lead manager of the Macobs Technologies IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited was the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Macobs Technologies IPO was SKI Capital Services.

Macobs Technologies IPO GMP today

Macobs Technologies was trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of 25 on July 22, indicating an estimated listing price of 100 for the IPO.

The GMP for the issue has been the same since July 18.

About Macobs Technologies Limited

Founded in 2019, Macobs Technologies specialises in male grooming products, offering a range of specialised trimmers, hygiene products, and self-care items designed for sensitive areas and male skin. The company operates exclusively through its online platform, catering to niche markets that are often overlooked by traditional retailers.

Macobs Technologies differentiates itself by focusing on niche male grooming markets and leveraging an e-commerce strategy to expand its market reach efficiently while maintaining operational flexibility and reducing overhead costs. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Macobs Technologies reported a revenue increase of 39.91 percent and a modest 8.2 percent rise in profit after tax (PAT) compared to the previous year, underscoring its growth trajectory in the competitive grooming products sector.

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 06:11 PM IST
