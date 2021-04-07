Macrotech Developers IPO subscribed 26% on the first day of bidding

Analysts at Reliance Securities in an IPO note said "Macrotech Developers Ltd's IPO is valued at 26.3 times FY20 earnings and 4.8 times of FY20 book value, which appear to be reasonably priced vis-à-vis its peers like Godrej Properties and DLF. The company plan is to reduce net debt to ₹12700 crore in the coming quarters negates concern over high leveraging. Further, strong project portfolio and monetization of huge land banks offer comfort. Moreover, its return ratio looks to be superior compared to peers". Hence, we recommend 'Subscribe' to the issue.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}