Macrotech Developers IPO subscribed 35% on Day 2 of bidding

Analysts at Angel Broking in an IPO note said "Macrotech Developers has a strong brand in affordable and mid income housing projects, but is not able to deliver the growth in sales and free cash flow in the last couple of years. The company reported a fall of 68% in sales for nine months ended 31 December 2020 and reported a loss of ₹265 crores. Given weak revenue growth in the past and leverage balance sheet we assign a "NEUTRAL" rating to the IPO".

