Madhur Knit Crafts IPO Day 3: Issue booked 55% so far. GMP hints 16% listing pop. Check key dates, issue details

Madhur Knit Crafts IPO runs from 24 to 27 August, with shares priced at 95-100. Allotment is on 28 August, and listing on NSE SME is slated for 1 September. Subscription rates show strong retail interest at 81% after three days.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published26 Aug 2026, 12:36 PM IST
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Madhur Knit Crafts IPO runs from 24 to 27 August, with shares priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95-100
Madhur Knit Crafts IPO runs from 24 to 27 August, with shares priced at ₹95-100

The Madhur Knit Crafts initial public offering (IPO) began on Monday, 24 August, and will end on Thursday, 27 August. The Madhur Knit Crafts IPO price band is set at 95- 100 per equity share, with a face value of 10 per share.

The Madhur Knit Crafts IPO lot size has been fixed at 1,200 equity shares, with bids accepted in multiples of 1,200 shares thereafter.

The Madhur Knit Crafts IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, 28 August, with the refund process initiated on Monday, 31 August, and the company's shares likely to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, 1 September.

Incorporated in 1997, Madhur Knit Crafts is engaged in the manufacturing of fabrics, blankets, winter textiles, garments and other textile products.

The company follows an integrated yarn-to-cloth manufacturing model, with operations covering multiple stages of production, including knitting, dyeing, printing, brushing, polishing, sueding, stentering, bonding and finishing. Its product portfolio caters to the apparel, home-textile and industrial segments.

For the 11 months ended 28 February 2026, Madhur Knit Crafts reported a total income of 194.79 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of 12.35 crore. In FY2025, the company recorded total income of 171.76 crore and a PAT of 11.03 crore.

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Madhur Knit Crafts IPO GMP today

The Madhur Knit Crafts IPO GMP currently stands at +16. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band and the prevailing grey market premium, the estimated Madhur Knit Crafts share price at listing is 116 apiece, indicating a 16% premium over the IPO price of 100.

According to grey market trends observed over the past nine sessions, the GMP of the IPO is trending upward today, suggesting a positive outlook for the listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between 0.00 and 16, as noted by experts.

Madhur Knit Crafts IPO subscription status

Madhur Knit Crafts IPO subscription status was 55% on day 3, so far. The retail portion is subscribed 81%, and NII portion has been booked 25%. The QIB portion has been subscribed 1.01x.

The company has received bids for 26,13,600 shares against 47,58,000 shares on offer at 12:25 IST, according to chittorgarh.com

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Madhur Knit Crafts IPO details

The Madhur Knit Crafts IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 53.28 lakh equity shares. The minimum application size has been fixed at 1,200 shares, while 2.66 lakh equity shares have been reserved for the market maker.

The company plans to utilise 20.85 crore from the IPO proceeds towards the prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings. Another 15.92 crore has been earmarked to meet its working capital requirements.

In addition, 3.68 crore will be used for the purchase of solar panels. The remaining proceeds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes and issue-related expenses.

SKI Capital Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the registrar.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.

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