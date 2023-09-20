Madhusudan IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2, other key details3 min read 20 Sep 2023, 04:53 PM IST
Madhusudan Masala IPO opens on Sep 18, closes on Sep 21. Price band set at ₹66-70 per share. IPO size is ₹23.80 crore.
Madhusudan Masala IPO has opened for subscription on Monday, September 18), and will close on Thursday, September 21. Madhusudan IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹66 to ₹70 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Madhusudan Masala IPO lot size is 2,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 equity shares thereafter.
