Madhusudan Masala IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details to know3 min read 18 Sep 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Madhusudan Masala IPO opens today, with a price band of ₹66 to ₹70 per equity share. It will close on September 21.
Madhusudan Masala IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, September 18), and will close on Thursday, September 21. Madhusudan IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹66 to ₹70 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Madhusudan Masala IPO lot size is 2,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 equity shares thereafter.
