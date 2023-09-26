Madhusudan Masala share price opens at 71.43% premium at ₹120 on NSE SME2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Madhusudan Masala share price listed on NSE SME at a premium of 71.43% higher than the issue price.
Madhusudan Masala listing date: Madhusudan Masala share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Tuesday.On NSE SME, Madhusudan Masala share price today was listed at ₹120 per share, 71.43% higher than the issue price of ₹70.
