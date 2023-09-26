Madhusudan Masala listing date: Madhusudan Masala share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Tuesday.On NSE SME, Madhusudan Masala share price today was listed at ₹120 per share, 71.43% higher than the issue price of ₹70.

Madhusudan Masala IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 18, and closed on Thursday, September 21. On day 3, Madhusudan Masala IPO subscription status was 444.27 times, with retail portion subscribed 592.73 times, as per data available at chittorgarh.com

Madhusudan IPO price band was set in the range of ₹66 to ₹70 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Madhusudan Masala IPO lot size was 2,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 equity shares thereafter.

Madhusudan Masala IPO details

Madhusudan Masala IPO, which is worth ₹23.80 crores, is completely a fresh issue of 3,400,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to meet its working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Madhusudan Masala IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Madhusudan Masala IPO is Hem Finlease.

Madhusudan Masala recorded a net profit of Rs. 575.89 lakh with revenue of Rs. 12,750.57 lakh for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023. In FY23, it had an EBITDA margin of 8.66% and a profit margin of 4.53%.

Dayalji Vanravan Kotecha, Vijaykumar Vanravan Kotecha, Rishit Dayalaji Kotecha, and Hiren Vijaykumar Kotecha are promoters of the company.

Madhusudan Masala IPO GMP today

Madhusudan IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +61 similar to the previous two trading session. This indicates Madhusudan Masala share price were trading at a premium of ₹61 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Madhusudan Masala share price is ₹131 apiece, which is 87.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹70.

The lowest GMP is ₹20, while the highest GMP is ₹61, according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

