Magenta Lifecare IPO oversubscribed by 74 times on day 2 so far; check latest GMP, subscription status
Magenta Lifecare IPO opens on June 5, closes on June 7 with price band of ₹35/share. Lot size is 4,000 shares. High demand led to full subscription with 74.99 times subscription status on day 2, so far.
Magenta Lifecare IPO has opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 5 and will end on Friday, June 7. The issue's price band has been fixed at ₹35 apiece. The Magenta Lifecare IPO lot size is 4,000 shares. Investors may bid for a minimum of 4,000 shares or multiples thereof. Magenta Lifecare IPO drew considerable interest from investors across all categories, and the offer was completely booked within hours of its launch. For retail investors, the minimum investment is ₹1.4 lakh. High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) must apply for two lots of 8,000 shares, with a minimum investment of ₹2.8 lakh.
