Magenta Lifecare share price makes a strong debut, stock opens with 29% premium at ₹45 on BSE SME
Magenta Lifecare share price jumps to ₹45 on BSE SME debut, a 28.57% increase from the issue price.
Magenta Lifecare share price made a strong debut on BSE SME today. Magenta Lifecare share price opened at ₹45, which is 28.57% higher than the issue price of ₹35. Following a positive debut, the stock was locked in 5% upper circuit.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started