Magenta Lifecare share price made a strong debut on BSE SME today. Magenta Lifecare share price opened at ₹45, which is 28.57% higher than the issue price of ₹35. Following a positive debut, the stock was locked in 5% upper circuit.

Magenta Lifecare IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 5 and concluded on Friday, June 7. The issue's price band was fixed at ₹35 apiece. The Magenta Lifecare IPO lot size was 4,000 shares. Magenta Lifecare IPO drew considerable interest from investors across all categories, and the offer was completely booked within hours of its launch. Magenta Lifecare IPO subscription status was 983.19 times on the last day of bidding.

According to the Red Herring prospectus (RHP), the firm manufactures foam-based products such as mattresses and pillows that are marketed in India under the brand name "Magenta". The company's product offerings include a wide range of mattresses such as memory foam, latex-based, bonded mattresses, pocketed spring mattresses, and pillows such as memory foam pillow, molded memory foam pillow, and molded contour foam pillow, among others.

Magenta Lifecare IPO details

The Magenta Lifecare IPO, valued at about ₹7 crore, consists of a fresh issuance of 2,000,000 equity shares at face value of ₹10. There's no offer-for-sale component.

The firm intends to use the net proceeds from the Issue for the following objectives: financing our working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the Magenta Lifecare IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar. Sunflower Broking is the market maker for Magenta Lifecare's IPO.

Magenta Lifecare IPO GMP today

Magenta Lifecare IPO grey market premium is +15. This indicates Magenta Lifecare share price were trading at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Given the upper end of the IPO pricing band and the existing premium in the grey market, the expected listing price for Magenta Lifecare shares is ₹50 per, which is 42.86% more than the IPO price of ₹35.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

