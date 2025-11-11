Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of BSE SME IPO

Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of agrochemical player Mahamaya Lifesciences opened for public subscription on Tuesday, November 11. The SME IPO is a book build issue of ₹70.44 crore and is a combination of a fresh issue of 56,38,800 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5,40,000 shares. Meanwhile, as per grey market sources, investors are not expressing significant optimism about the BSE SME IPO, as the latest grey market premium (GMP) of the Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO was nil.

Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO subscription status By 11:10 am on Tuesday, the SME IPO had seen an overall subscription of 2 per cent, with the retail portion booked at 3 per cent. The segments reserved for NIIs and QIBS were yet to see any subscription.

Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO details 1. Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO GMP: According to market sources, the Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO GMP on November 11 was ₹0. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at par with the issue price.

2. Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 11, and will remain open until Thursday, November 13.

3. Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO price: The price band of the issue has been fixed at ₹108 to ₹114 per equity share.

4. Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO size: The company plans to raise ₹64.3 crore from the fresh issue of shares, which it will use for the purchase of equipment for the existing formulation plant, capital expenditure towards setting up a new technical manufacturing plant, and the construction of a warehouse building and the purchase of machinery. A portion of the net proceeds will be used to fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

5. Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 2,400 shares for ₹2,73,600.

6. Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO reservation: QIBs have been offered 29,28,000 shares (47.39 per cent of the issue), while retail investors have been offered 20,59,200 shares, or 33.33 per cent of the net issue. The company has reserved 8,82,000 shares (14.27 per cent of the net issue) for NIIs.

7. Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Friday, November 14, as the IPO is closing on Thursday. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company to be credited to their demat accounts on the next business day, Monday, November 17. Bidders who fail to receive the allocation may be eligible for a refund on the same day.

8. Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Oneview Corporate Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO.

9. Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Tuesday, November 18.

10. Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO business overview: As per the RHP, Mahamaya Lifesciences specialises in the manufacturing of pesticide formulations and supplies bulk formulations catering to both Indian agrochemical companies and multinational corporations (MNCs).

It earned a profit of ₹3.75 crore in FY23, which rose to ₹5.22 crore in FY24 and to ₹12.94 crore in FY25. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, its profit was ₹4.10 crore.

Revenue from operations for FY23 was ₹137.1 crore, which increased to ₹161.6 crore in FY24 and ₹264.2 crore in FY25. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the company's revenue was ₹83 crore.

