Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allotment date: The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO share allotment will be finalised today, Wednesday, 25 November. Investors who applied for the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO can check the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can check the allocation guidelines to see whether they received shares and, if so, how many. Another key factor in assessing IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will start refunding applicants who were not allotted any shares. Allotted shares will be credited to the investor’s demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Thursday, 26 November. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Mahanadi Coalfields IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, 27 November.

How to check Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Visit the Kfin Technologies Ltd website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

On clicking the link you'll be given the option to check the status via one of five different links.

Step 2: After picking one of the five URLs, select 'Mahanadi Coalfields IPO' from the 'Select IPO' dropdown.

Step 3: To view the status, you can enter your PAN, Demat account number or application number.

Step 4: - If you're using the application number, just enter your application number followed by the captcha code and then click 'Submit'.

- If you go down the Demat Account route then enter your account details along with the captcha. Just hit 'Submit'.

- For the third option which is PAN, enter your PAN number along with the captcha code and then click 'Submit'.

How to check Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Access the allotment section on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' from the list of available options under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3: Select the 'Issue Name' from the drop down and then pick the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Go to the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Register using your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link on the NSE site.

Step 3: Enter your username, your password and the CAPTCHA code.

Step 4: On the following page, you can check the status of your IPO allocation.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO subscription The ₹8,981-crore Mahanadi Coalfields IPO attracted bids for 74,86,87,060 shares against the 49,30,68,045 shares available, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.52 times, according to NSE data.

Among investor categories, the portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.95 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed to 66% of their allocated quota, while the retail investor segment saw 46% subscription.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO details Ahead of the public issue, Mahanadi Coalfields raised ₹2,295 crore from anchor investors last Wednesday.

The company has set the IPO price band at ₹129– ₹136 per share, translating into a valuation of slightly over ₹90,000 crore.

The public issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any funds raised through the IPO. The entire proceeds from the share sale will accrue to Coal India, the selling shareholder.