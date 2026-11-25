Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allotment date: The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO share allotment will be finalised today, Wednesday, 25 November. Investors who applied for the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO can check the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

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Investors can check the allocation guidelines to see whether they received shares and, if so, how many. Another key factor in assessing IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will start refunding applicants who were not allotted any shares. Allotted shares will be credited to the investor’s demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Thursday, 26 November. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Mahanadi Coalfields IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, 27 November.

How to check Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Visit the Kfin Technologies Ltd website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

On clicking the link you'll be given the option to check the status via one of five different links.

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Step 2: After picking one of the five URLs, select 'Mahanadi Coalfields IPO' from the 'Select IPO' dropdown.

Step 3: To view the status, you can enter your PAN, Demat account number or application number.

Step 4: - If you're using the application number, just enter your application number followed by the captcha code and then click 'Submit'.

- If you go down the Demat Account route then enter your account details along with the captcha. Just hit 'Submit'.

- For the third option which is PAN, enter your PAN number along with the captcha code and then click 'Submit'.

How to check Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Access the allotment section on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' from the list of available options under 'Issue Type'.

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Step 3: Select the 'Issue Name' from the drop down and then pick the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Go to the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Register using your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link on the NSE site.

Step 3: Enter your username, your password and the CAPTCHA code.

Step 4: On the following page, you can check the status of your IPO allocation.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO subscription The ₹8,981-crore Mahanadi Coalfields IPO attracted bids for 74,86,87,060 shares against the 49,30,68,045 shares available, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.52 times, according to NSE data.

Among investor categories, the portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.95 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed to 66% of their allocated quota, while the retail investor segment saw 46% subscription.

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Mahanadi Coalfields IPO details Ahead of the public issue, Mahanadi Coalfields raised ₹2,295 crore from anchor investors last Wednesday.

The company has set the IPO price band at ₹129– ₹136 per share, translating into a valuation of slightly over ₹90,000 crore.

The public issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any funds raised through the IPO. The entire proceeds from the share sale will accrue to Coal India, the selling shareholder.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.