Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP: Mahanadi Coalfields IPO has witnessed a sharp deterioration in investor sentiment in the grey market, with its grey market premium (GMP) plunging 92% from ₹9.25 to just ₹0.70 in a week.

The ₹8,981 crore public issue has also struggled to attract sufficient demand, remaining undersubscribed even after the second day of bidding. With the latest GMP indicating barely 0.51% potential listing gains, investors are now weighing the company's strong coal production franchise and dividend track record against muted IPO demand and limited near-term listing upside.

The IPO, which opened for subscription on November 19, will close on November 23. While brokerage firms have largely maintained positive views on the company's long-term prospects, the sharp correction in GMP has raised questions about the issue's listing potential.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP: Premium crashes from ₹ 9.25 to ₹ 0.70 Mahanadi Coalfields IPO's latest grey market premium stood at ₹0.70 on November 21, 2026, according to the latest available data. With the upper price band fixed at ₹136 per share, the estimated listing price stands at ₹136.70, indicating a potential listing gain of just 0.51%.

The premium has declined sharply from ₹9.25 on November 14, representing a fall of around 92.4%.

The GMP had dropped to ₹7 on November 15 before recovering marginally to ₹3.50 on November 16. It subsequently moved to ₹3.65 on November 17 and ₹3.10 on November 18. The premium then fell further to ₹1.80 on November 19 and ₹0.75 on November 20 before slipping to ₹0.70 on November 21.

The latest trend suggests that expectations of listing gains have weakened considerably. However, GMP is an unofficial indicator of investor sentiment and does not guarantee the actual listing price or returns.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO subscription status: Issue remains undersubscribed on Day 2 Mahanadi Coalfields IPO continued to see muted subscription demand on its second day of bidding. The issue was subscribed 0.38 times on November 20, its first day, before improving to 0.49 times by November 20.

This means the public issue had not been fully subscribed even after two days of bidding, with investors awaiting stronger participation ahead of the November 23 closing date.

The issue received bids for 24 crore shares as against 49.30 crore shares on offer. QIB portion was booked 1.37 times, while the NII and retail portions were bid 0.18 times and 0.25 times, respectively. Moreover, the employee and shareholders portions were bid 0.09 times and 0.28 times, respectively.

The weak subscription response, alongside the sharp decline in GMP, has raised concerns about the near-term demand for the issue. Investors will be watching whether institutional and retail participation improves on the remaining bidding days.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO details: Price band, lot size, issue size and listing date Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹8,981.12 crore, comprising an entirely offer for sale (OFS) of 66.18 crore equity shares by promoter Coal India. The shares represent 10% of the company's paid-up equity capital.

Since the issue is entirely an OFS, Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any proceeds. The proceeds, excluding offer-related expenses, will go to Coal India. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at approximately ₹90,009.7 crore.

The price band has been fixed at ₹129-136 per share, with a lot size of 110 shares. Retail investors need to invest a minimum of ₹14,960 at the upper price band.

The issue opened on November 19 and will close on November 23. The allotment is expected to be finalised on November 25, while the tentative listing date on NSE and BSE is November 27. An employee reservation of up to 3,30,91,815 shares has been made at a discount of ₹6 per share.

SBI Capital Markets is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Incorporated in 1992, Mahanadi Coalfields is a Miniratna Category-I public sector enterprise and a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India. Headquartered in Sambalpur, Odisha, it operates primarily in the Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields.

The company is Coal India's largest coal-producing subsidiary. It produced 218.31 million tonnes of raw coal in FY26, accounting for 28.4% of Coal India's production and approximately 21% of India's domestic coal production.

Should you subscribe to Mahanadi Coalfields IPO? Despite the weak grey market trend and subscription response, brokerages have highlighted the company's production scale, extensive coal reserves, cash generation and dividend-paying ability as key positives.

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PL Capital has assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the IPO. It highlighted Mahanadi Coalfields' allocated coal resources of 40.34 billion tonnes, representing 9.8% of India's total resources, with mining rights spread across 30,192 hectares. The brokerage noted that coal production grew at a compound annual growth rate of 8.1% over FY21-26, supported by the expansion of existing mines and development of new projects across the Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields.

Geojit has also recommended 'Subscribe' to the issue. At the upper price band of ₹136, the company is valued at approximately 5.9 times FY26 EV/EBITDA, implying a discount to the peer average, according to the brokerage.

Geojit highlighted resilient earnings, healthy cash flows, a strong balance sheet and superior return ratios. It also pointed to the company's three-year average dividend yield of approximately 9.5% during FY24-FY26, making it attractive for investors seeking a dividend-paying stock with long-term visibility.