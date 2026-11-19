The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, 19 November, and will close on Monday, 23 November. The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO price band has been set at ₹129- ₹136 per equity share, with a face value of ₹2 per share. The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO lot size is 110 equity shares, and bids can be placed in multiples of 110 shares thereafter.

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Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP today Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +3.1. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mahanadi Coalfields share price was indicated at ₹139.1 apiece, which is 2.28% higher than the IPO price of ₹136.

Over the past six trading sessions, today’s IPO GMP trend has moved downward, signaling softer grey market demand. Experts say the premium has ranged from ₹3.10 to ₹9.25 during this period.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO review PL Capital has recommended a 'Subscribe for Mid- to Long-Term' rating for the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO, citing its attractive dividend yield and strong operating performance. At the IPO price, MCL offers a trailing dividend yield of around 8.5%, compared with 6.6% for Coal India in FY26. At the proposed market capitalisation of approximately ₹90,000 crore, the company commands a 10–15% premium to Coal India's valuation of around 5 times FY26 earnings. PL Capital believes the premium is justified by MCL's stronger operating profitability, with EBITDA CAGR of 6% during FY20–FY26 compared with Coal India's 5%, along with better return ratios and focused capital allocation.

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Anand Rathi Research has also assigned a 'Subscribe – Long Term' rating to the IPO. At the upper end of the price band, MCL is valued at 8.4 times FY26 price-to-earnings (P/E) and 5.9 times FY26 enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), implying a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹90,009.7 crore. The brokerage highlighted the company's market leadership, extensive reserve life, low-cost mechanised operations, strong profitability and infrastructure-led growth plans. However, it also flagged the structural and regulatory risks associated with coal mining.

Swastika Investmart believes Mahanadi Coalfields offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity, citing its position as India's largest single coal producer, 45 years of reserves and 82.12% of sales secured through long-term agreements. At the upper price band of ₹136, translating into a market capitalisation of around ₹90,010 crore, the company is valued at 8.42–8.43 times FY26 diluted earnings and around 3.8–4 times book value. The brokerage noted that the valuation is broadly in line with Coal India and NMDC, despite MCL's superior margins and return ratios. Its zero-debt balance sheet, nearly 21% share of India's coal production and strong dividend visibility further strengthen its appeal as a defensive PSU holding for long-term investors.

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Mahanadi Coalfields IPO subscription status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Thursday's deals.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO anchor list Mahanadi Coalfields has raised ₹2,295 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

The company allotted 16,87,68,255 equity shares to 53 anchor investors at ₹136 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the stock exchanges.

The anchor allocation saw participation from several prominent institutional investors, including Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which received shares worth ₹568 crore. Nippon Life India Trustee was allotted shares worth nearly ₹500 crore across two of its schemes.

Other investors in the anchor book included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Invesco Mutual Fund, Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, General Insurance Corporation of India, Bajaj Life Insurance and SBI General Insurance.

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Domestic mutual funds accounted for a significant share of the anchor allocation, receiving 8.95 crore shares, or around 53% of the total shares allotted. The allocation was made to 11 mutual funds through 29 schemes.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO details The ₹8,981-crore Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is an offer for sale (OFS) only, through which promoter Coal India plans to offload a 10% stake by selling up to 66.18 crore equity shares. Since the issue does not include a fresh issue of shares, MCL will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The entire amount raised will go to Coal India, the selling shareholder.

The proposed listing is part of Coal India's broader strategy to unlock value from its subsidiaries through the capital markets. Mahanadi Coalfields will be the third Coal India subsidiary to go public this year, following the listing of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd in January and the launch of the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd IPO in March.

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SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Mahanadi Coalfields IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, 25 November and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, 26 November, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Mahanadi Coalfields share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, 27 November.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.