Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO enters the market with a compelling combination of market leadership, sizeable coal reserves, low-cost mining operations and strong profitability. Mahanadi Coalfields IPO bidding opened for subscription today, November 19, 2026, and will close on Monday, November 23.

Latest GMP: Mahanadi Coalfields IPO's latest grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹1.70. At the upper price band of ₹136, the estimated listing price works out to ₹137.70, including the latest GMP. This implies a potential listing gain of 1.25% over the issue's upper price band.

But investors looking for quick listing gains may need to temper expectations. In a recent report, Anand Rathi recommended subscribing for the long term, rather than betting on an immediate listing pop. While the company has several operating strengths, its business remains closely tied to non-coking coal and thermal power demand.

Here are five reasons to consider the issue, along with the risks and key IPO details. Five reasons to consider the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO 1. Market leadership and long reserve life As per the brokerage, Mahanadi Coalfields was India's largest single coal-producing company in FY26, accounting for 21% of domestic production and 28.4% of Coal India's output. It produced 218.31 million tonnes of coal during the year and operates 17 mines across Odisha's Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields.

Its audited coal reserves stood at 9,840.31 million tonnes as of April 1, 2026, sufficient for around 45 years of production at current levels. This sizeable resource base provides long-term operational visibility and a strong position in India's coal market, it added.

2. Low-cost, mechanised mining operations The company's predominantly opencast mining model is a key competitive advantage, noted the brokerage. Opencast mines accounted for 99.85% of its FY26 production, while surface miners contributed 99.37% of total output. These machines reduce the need for drilling and blasting, improve productivity and help maintain coal quality.

The company has one of the lowest production costs among Coal India subsidiaries. Its rail connectivity across three railway zones, dedicated coal corridors and access to five ports also support efficient coal evacuation and dispatch, stated the brokerage.

3. Strong profitability and return ratios Mahanadi Coalfields reported revenue from operations of ₹30,550 crore in FY26, compared with ₹31,353 crore in FY25. Operating EBITDA stood at ₹12,735 crore, against ₹13,656 crore a year earlier, while profit after tax declined to ₹10,698 crore from ₹10,825 crore.

Despite the moderation, its operating EBITDA margin remained healthy at 41.7%, while return on net worth stood at 53.8% in FY26. The company also reported the highest profit after tax among Coal India's listed subsidiaries during the year.

4. First-half performance shows a recovery The company's financial performance improved in the first half of FY27. Revenue from operations increased 9.3% year-on-year to ₹16,093 crore in the six months ended September 2026, from ₹14,725 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the brokerage.

Operating EBITDA rose to ₹6,449 crore from ₹5,988 crore, while profit after tax increased to ₹4,881 crore from ₹4,574 crore. However, the operating EBITDA margin eased to 40.1% from 40.7%, indicating some pressure on profitability, it added.

5. Expansion plans could support long-term growth Anand Rathi pointed out that Mahanadi Coalfields plans to expand its coal beneficiation capacity from 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 37 MTPA through two additional washeries. It also plans to commission 12 first-mile connectivity facilities with aggregate capacity of 240.50 million tonnes per year by FY30.

Beyond coal mining, the company is exploring opportunities in coal gasification, renewable energy, other mineral mining and rare earths. It had commissioned 57.21 MW of solar capacity by September 2026. Successful execution of these projects could support its longer-term growth, although clearances and project implementation remain important dependencies.

Key risks and valuation The company's dependence on coal remains its biggest structural risk. Raw non-coking coal accounted for around 97.4% of product sales in FY26, while thermal power customers contributed 68.6%. Its top 10 customers accounted for 55.9% of revenue, highlighting customer concentration. The business is also exposed to contractor dependence, mining safety requirements, environmental regulations and the gradual shift towards renewable energy.

At the upper price band, the IPO is valued at 8.4 times FY26 earnings and 5.9 times FY26 EV/EBITDA, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of around ₹90,010 crore.

Anand Rathi Research has assigned a “Subscribe – Long Term” rating, citing the company's market leadership, reserve base, low-cost operations and profitability, while acknowledging structural and regulatory risks. The recommendation points to a longer investment horizon rather than a clear case for short-term listing gains.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO details Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is a book-built issue of ₹8,981.12 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 66.18 crore shares of ₹8,981.12 crore. This means the proceeds will go to the selling shareholder and the company will not receive funds from the issue.

The price band is ₹129–136 per share, with a face value of ₹2 and a lot size of 110 shares. The lot size for an application is 110 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor is ₹14,960 (1 lot ), at the upper price.

The issue includes a reservation of up to 3,30,91,815 shares for employees offered at a discount of ₹6.00 to the issue price.

As of 3:30 pm, the issue was subscribed 37% on Day 1. Investors bit for 18.21 crore shares as against 49.30 crore shares on offer. The retail category witnessed 0.13 times subscription while QIB portion was booked 1.26 times and NII quota was bid 0.06 times. Moreover, the employee and shareholder portion was booked 0.05 times and 0.13 times, respectively.

SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

The allotment for the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is expected to be finalized on Nov 25, 2026. Mahanadi Coalfields IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 27, 2026.