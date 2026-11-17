Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: The much-awaited Mahanadi Coalfields IPO, a Coal India subsidiary, is set to open for subscription on November 19, with investors eyeing potential listing gains as the grey market premium (GMP) provides an early indication of market expectations.

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At the latest GMP of ₹4.60 per share, retail investors applying for a single lot could potentially make a gain of around ₹506 on listing day, translating into an estimated return of 3.38%.

The ₹8,981-crore initial public offering (IPO) of the Coal India subsidiary will close on November 23. The price band has been fixed at ₹129-136 per equity share, with a face value of ₹2 per share.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP: How much listing gain can investors expect? Mahanadi Coalfields' GMP stood at ₹4.60 per share on Tuesday, November 17, according to the latest available market data.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band at ₹136, the stock is estimated to list at approximately ₹140.60, implying a potential listing premium of 3.38%.

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For retail investors applying for one lot of 110 shares, the investment at the upper price band would amount to ₹14,960. At the estimated listing price of ₹140.60, the holding would be worth approximately ₹15,466, translating into an estimated profit of around ₹506.

Retail investors can apply for a maximum of 13 lots. Small High Net-worth Individuals (sHNIs) can apply for a minimum of 14 lots and a maximum of 66 lots, while big High Net-worth Individuals (bHNIs) must apply for at least 67 lots.

Based on the latest GMP of ₹4.60 per share, the estimated listing profits are:

Retail investors (1 lot): ₹ 506 sHNIs (14 lots): ₹ 7,084 bHNIs (67 lots): ₹ 33,902 The calculation is based on the prevailing GMP and excludes brokerage, taxes and other applicable charges. The GMP represents the difference between an IPO's issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. It is not an official indicator of listing performance or a guarantee of listing gains.

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Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP: Premium falls from recent highs The grey market premium for Mahanadi Coalfields has moderated from its recent levels. The GMP stood at ₹9.25 per share on Saturday, according to market sources, before declining to ₹4.60 on Tuesday.

It had also slipped to a low of ₹3.50 in the previous session, indicating considerable fluctuations in unofficial market expectations.

Investors should note that grey market trends are unofficial and can change before listing. The GMP does not necessarily reflect the IPO's final listing performance and should not be the sole basis for investment decisions.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO key dates, price band and offer details The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, November 19, and close on Monday, November 23. The anchor investor allocation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18.

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The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), through which Coal India will divest 66.18 crore shares, representing a 10% stake in its subsidiary.

Of the shares offered, not more than 50% have been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and at least 35% for retail investors.

Since the issue does not include a fresh issue of shares, Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any proceeds. The entire proceeds, after deducting applicable expenses, will go to Coal India as the selling shareholder.

SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers. Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

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The company had submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in September.

Mahanadi Coalfields financial performance and Coal India's divestment plans Headquartered in Odisha, Mahanadi Coalfields accounted for 21% of India's domestic coal production and 28.4% of Coal India's production in FY26. Coal India, meanwhile, contributed nearly 74% of the country's total coal output during the financial year.

On the financial front, Mahanadi Coalfields reported a 1.3% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹10,678 crore in FY26. Revenue also declined 2.6% to ₹30,550 crore.

The proposed listing is part of Coal India's broader divestment strategy. In March, the state-owned miner had indicated plans to dilute up to 25% stakes in Mahanadi Coalfields and South Eastern Coalfields through IPOs or other routes.

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Coal India has already taken two subsidiaries public this year. Bharat Coking Coal made its stock market debut in January but is currently trading around 25% below its listing price. Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, which listed in March, has performed better, gaining approximately 39% since its debut.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.