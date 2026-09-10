Maharaja & Speedex India IPO: GMP signals 16% listing pop; Subscription status, price band, other details in 5 points

Maharaja & Speedex India IPO: The SME IPO of Maharaja & Speedex initial public offering (IPO) received strong interest from net institutional investors (NII) on the first day of its subscription, i.e. Thursday, September 10. Maharaja & Speedex India’s IPO gmp today (grey market premium) signals 16% listing gain.

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The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 34.46 lakh shares aggregating to ₹64.10 crores and an offer for sale (OFS) of 8.62 lakh shares, equivalent to ₹16.03 crores.

Maharaja & Speedex IPO GMP today Maharaja & Speedex India SME IPO’s grey market premium stood at ₹30, as on September 10. The IPO’s grey market premium hints at an estimated listing price of ₹216 per share (which is the sum of upper price band ₹186 per share and IPO GMP today).

Maharaja & Speedex subscription status Maharaja & Speedex was subscribed around 0.25x on day 1, as per BSE data available as on 3:53 pm on Thursday, September 10. The SME IPO was subscribed around 0.18x in the individual investors category, and 0.61x in the non institutional investors (NII) category. There was no subscription recorded in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category.

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Maharaja & Speedex price band The company has fixed ₹177 to ₹186 per share as the price band. Its lot size for an application is 600 shares and the minimum amount of investment required by a retail individual investor is ₹2,23,200, ie 1,200 shares. HNIs are required to invest a minimum amount of ₹3,34,800, for 3 lots (1,800 shares).

Maharaja & Speedex IPO issue size The IPO has a book build issue of ₹80.13 crore. It is a combination of fresh issue of 34.46 lakh shares aggregating to ₹64.10 crores and an offer for sale (OFS) of 8.62 lakh shares aggregating to ₹16.03 crores.

Key dates It opened for subscription on September 10, 2026 and will close on September 15, 2026. The IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on September 16 and the listing is likely to conclude on the BSE SME on September 18.

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