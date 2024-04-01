Maharashtra based supermarket chain Patel Retail Limited files DRHP for IPO
The IPO, with a face value of ₹10 per equity share, is a mix of fresh issue of shares of up to 90.18 lakh and an offer for sale of up to 10.02 lakh equity shares by Promoter Selling Shareholders.
Supermarket Chain Patel Retail Limited has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
