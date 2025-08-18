Mahendra Realtors IPO allotment in focus: Check latest GMP and steps to check status

Mahendra Realtors IPO allotment: Mahendra Realtors' initial public offering (IPO) closed for subscription last week, and now investors keenly await the allotment of shares. Mahendra Realtors' IPO allotment date is fixed as today, August 18.

Mahendra Realtors IPO, which was open for subscription from August 12 to August 14, received a stellar response for its offering. The retail portion was booked 25.59 times, the NII portion 27.02 times and the QIB portion 43.57 times. Overall, the issue was booked 25.15 times.

The issue was a combination of a fresh issue of ₹40.17 crore and an offer for sale of ₹9.28 crore. The IPO worth ₹49.45 crore was priced in the range of ₹75 to ₹85 apiece.

Mahendra Realtors IPO objective is to fund working capital needs, general corporate purposes and issue expenses.

Mahendra Realtors IPO Allotment Since the issue closed for bidding on August 14, the Mahendra Realtors IPO allotment status is expected to be out today. The allotment for an issue is finalised a day after the issue ends. Since August 15 was a stock market holiday, Mahendra Realtors IPO allotment date is set for today, August 18.

To check Mahendra Realtors' IPO allotment online, investors can head to the website of the registrar or the exchange. MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue and the shares are slated to debut on NSE SME. Investors can follow these easy steps to check the allotment.

Steps to check Mahendra Realtors IPO at registrar's website - Head to the MUFG website using this link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

- Select Company from the dropdown as Mahendra Realtors

- Select either of the following options: PAN/Application Number/Client ID/IFSC

- Enter details related to the option picked

- Click on Submit

Steps to check Mahendra Realtors IPO on NSE - Head to the website using this link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

- Select Equity & SME IPO bid details

- From the dropdown select Mahendra Realtors as the company

- Enter PAN Number and Application Number

- Hit Submit

Mahendra Realtors IPO GMP The grey market premium or GMP for Mahendra Realtors IPO stood at nil. At one point, Mahendra Realtors IPO GMP was ₹11. However, at the prevailing GMP and issue price, Mahendra Realtors IPO listing is likely to be flat.