Mahendra Realtors IPO listing: Shares debut at 20% discount, extend losses to hit 5% lower circuit

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure shares debuted poorly on August 20, opening at 68, a 20% discount from the issue price of 85, and falling to 64.60, hitting the 5% lower circuit.

Nishant Kumar
Updated20 Aug 2025, 11:02 AM IST
Mahendra Realtors IPO listing: Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure share price debuted at a 20% discount on August 20.
Mahendra Realtors IPO listing: Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure share price debuted at a 20% discount on August 20.(Pixabay )

Mahendra Realtors IPO listing: Shares of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure saw a weak debut as the SME stock listed at a 20 per cent discount on Wednesday, August 20. Mahendra Realtors' share price opened at 68 against its issue price of 85 and extended losses to hit its 5 per cent lower circuit of 64.60.

The stock debuted below grey market expectations. Grey market sources had anticipated the listing to be at par with the issue price of 85.

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure provides various services, including structural repairs, rehabilitation, retrofitting, waterproofing, corporate interiors, build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure restoration.

Its profit in FY23 was 4.04 crore, which rose to 11.58 crore in FY24 and to 14.87 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations was 63 crore for FY23, 101.49 crore for FY24, and 124.77 crore for FY25.

The company has executed structural repair projects for government bodies like CIDCO at Vashi and Belapur Railway Stations, using advanced techniques such as polymer-modified mortar, micro concrete, and waterproofing. 

Notably, its Ghatkopar project, involving steel jacketing and retrofitting, earned a Stability Certificate from IIT Bombay. 

It has also delivered high-profile interior works for IIT Bombay, Airport Authority of India, VVIP Circuit House (Pune), and SVP Hospital (Ahmedabad).

Also Read | Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live:Issue booked 2.17x so far; GMP hints 14% listing pop

Mahendra Realtors IPO details

The SME IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 12, and concluded on Thursday, August 14. The IPO price band was set at 75 to 85 per share.

The issue was subscribed to 25 times, with the retail segment booked almost 26 times and the segment reserved for QIB subscribed to 27 times.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

IPO ListingSME IPOIPOsIPOSme
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOMahendra Realtors IPO listing: Shares debut at 20% discount, extend losses to hit 5% lower circuit
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.