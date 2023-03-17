Maiden Forgings IPO to be launched next week. Details inside1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 12:37 PM IST
- Maiden Forgings' IPO will open for public subscription next week
Steel bars and wires manufacturer Maiden Forgings' initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription next week on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 and close on Friday, March 24, 2023. The company's shares are expected to list on BSE SME platform on April 5, 2023. The SME platform of the exchanges is intended for small and medium sized companies.
