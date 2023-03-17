Maiden Forgings IPO to be launched next week. Details inside

UP-based Maiden Forgings has three plants in Ghaziabad where the company manufactures products for customers in auto and infrastructure sector. The company sells its products from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to large manufacturing companies in different industry domains like Prestige TTK, Everest, UM Auto etc. Nishant Garg and Nivedita Garg are the company promoters.

