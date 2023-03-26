Maiden Forgings SME IPO Day 2: What GMP and subscription status signals?

On March 24, 2023 7:02:00 PM, the Maiden Forgings IPO was subscribed 0.56 times. On Day 2 of bidding, the public issue was subscribed 0.37 times in the retail category, 0.48 times in the QIB category, and 0.98 times in the NII category. The number of shares bid for the retail category was 8,28,000 compared to the offered shares of 22,64,000, the number of shares bid for non-institutional investors (NII) category was 11,32,000 compared to the offered shares of 11,60,000, and the number of shares bid for qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was 1,72,000 compared to the offered shares of 3,60,000. On Day 1, Maiden Forgings IPO was subscribed 0.23 times, the SME public issue was subscribed 0.13x by retail category, 0.36x by NIIs and 0.48x by QIBs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}