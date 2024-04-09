IPO Watch: Mainboard IPO space seems to be in lull in new fiscal yr. Analysts decode key reasons behind the fading buzz
24 IPOs listed in 2024 so far, but no mainboard IPOs scheduled for April. SEBI-approved companies like Akme Fintrade, Indegene, and Aadhar Housing Finance are expected to launch soon. Analysts predict a pause in mainboard IPOs due to election volatility and cautious investors.
The mainboard IPO market appears to be in a slump since no mainboard IPO is currently slated for April through June. Given that 2023 was the year of IPOs and that 2024 was off to an impressive start, one may wonder if the IPO frenzy has subsided as the lone IPO scheduled for the new fiscal year 2025 (FY24-25) was Bharti Hexacom. Investors seem to wonder if the current market volatility, election season, or other factors are to be blamed for a lull in the mainboard IPO space.
