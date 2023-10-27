Maitreya Medicare IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Maitreya Medicare IPO opens on October 27 and closes on November 1. Maitreya Medicare IPO price band set at ₹78-82. Maitreya Medicare IPO raises ₹4.05 crore from anchor investors.
Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, October 27, and will close on Wednesday, November 1. Maitreya Medicare IPO's price band is set in the range of ₹78 to ₹82. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1600 shares and in multiples thereof. Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO raised ₹4.05 crore from anchor investors today (Thursday, October 26).
