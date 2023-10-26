Maitreya Medicare IPO opens tomorrow, price band set at ₹78-82 apiece. Check GMP, other details
Maitreya Medicare IPO opens Oct 27, closes Nov 1, price band ₹78-82. Maitreya Medicare IPO raised ₹4.05 crore from anchor investors Maitreya Medicare IPO worth ₹14.89 crore, no offer for sale component.
Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO opens for subscription on Friday, October 27, and closes on Wednesday, November 1. Maitreya Medicare IPO's price band is set in the range of ₹78 to ₹82. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1600 shares and in multiples thereof. Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO raised ₹4.05 crore from anchor investors today (Thursday, October 26).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started