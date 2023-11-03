Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO allotment status: Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO share allotment has been finalised today. The investors who applied for the issue can check Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Tentative, Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO listing date has been fixed for Thursday, November 9, on NSE SME. As the company seems to have switched to T+3 norms the listing date could be before the schedule. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO.

If you have applied for the Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO, you can check your Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO allotment status of your application on below link - Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO allotment link https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO GMP today

Maitreya Medicare IPO GMP today or or grey market premium is +75. This indicates Maitreya Medicare share price were trading at a premium of ₹75 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Maitreya Medicare share price was indicated at ₹157 apiece, which is 91.46% higher than the IPO price of ₹82.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

