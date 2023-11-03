Mamaearth IPO allotment: Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status
Mamaearth IPO share allotment scheduled for November 7, investors can check allotment status on Kfin Technologies Ltd portal. Mamaearth IPO listing date set for November 10, investors can check allotment status on BSE and NSE websites.
Mamaearth IPO allotment date: Mamaearth IPO share allotment has been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 7. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Mamaearth IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. In case, the company switches to T+3 norms then the dates will get preponed. Investors must keep an eye on the registrar's portal for this.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started