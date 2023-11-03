Mamaearth IPO allotment date: Mamaearth IPO share allotment has been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 7. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Mamaearth IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. In case, the company switches to T+3 norms then the dates will get preponed. Investors must keep an eye on the registrar's portal for this.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Tentative Mamaearth listing date has been fixed for Friday, November 10 on NSE and BSE.

If you have applied for the Mamaearth IPO, you can check your Mamaearth IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Mamaearth IPO allotment status of your application on the Mamaearth IPO allotment status link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided links, then select Honasa Consumer Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

- If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

How to check Mamaearth IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Mamaearth IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Mamaearth IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- Mamaearth IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Honasa Consumer IPO GMP today

Mamaearth IPO GMP or grey market premium is +26. This indicates the Mamaearth share price was trading at a premium of ₹26 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mamaearth share price was indicated at ₹350 apiece, which is 8.02% higher than the IPO price of ₹324.

Based on last 12 sessions' grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹26) is trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹47, as per analysts of investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

