comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 06 2023 15:59:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.4 1.79%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 574.4 -0.65%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 645.95 -0.29%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.2 1.88%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,494.2 0.72%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Mamaearth IPO allotment: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal gets 33,422 shares but no sign of Ashneer Grover, says report
Back Back

Mamaearth IPO allotment: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal gets 33,422 shares but no sign of Ashneer Grover, says report

 Livemint

Mamaearth IPO allotment: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal gets 33,422 shares of the public issues, according to a media report. However, there has been no official announcement of the matter

Zomato founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal has applied for Mamaearth IPO allotmentPremium
Zomato founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal has applied for Mamaearth IPO allotment

Mamaearth IPO: Zomato CEO and co-founder, Deepinder Goyal got 33,422 shares in the public issue of Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer, reported Moneycontrol after reviewing the bid-allottee data document.

Also Read: Mamaearth IPO: What does the latest GMP signal ahead of listing; Check key details

However, former Shark Tank judge, Ashneer Grover's name was missing from the list of allottee and non-allotte, reported on the business website. Details of Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal mentioned in the documents were confirmed by an MC source. The application was filed from Gurugram.

Till now, there has been no official statement issued by the Zomato Co-founder in the matter. Deepinder Goyal had applied for 3.08 lakh shares but got only 33,422, reported moneycontrol referring to the document.

Also Read: Mamaearth IPO: Company management, selling shareholders, peer comparison, risks, among 10 key points from RHP

Earlier, Bharat Pe co-founder, Ashneer Grover had claimed to applying for the Honasa Consumer IPO.

 "Congrats @mamaearthindia @VarunAlagh@GhazalAlaghfor IPO getting over-subscribed 8X !! And for proving all Twitter IPO pundits / valuation experts wrong and shutting them up in style. Kudos! Disclaimer - I applied in IPO quietly and handsomely - twitter pe diss karne se paise nahi bante - IPO subscribe karne se fir bhi ban sakte hai," wrote Ashneer Grover on X. 

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty likely to Earn Massive Return from Mamaearth IPO: How Does it compare with Alia, Katrina's Nykaa profit?

There are chances that Ashneer Grover could have applied for Honasa IPO via a corporate entity. However there is no concrete evidence to support the possibility.

About Mamaearth IPO

The Mamaearth IPO includes an offer for sale (OFS) of around 4.12 crore shares and a fresh issue of shares worth 365 crore. The IPO will see the sale of 3,186,300 shares by Honasa promoter Varun Alagh and up to 100,000 shares by his wife Ghazal Alagh. The company's list of shareholders also includes Kunal Bahl, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rishabh Harsh Mariwala, Fireside Ventures Fund, Sofina, Stellaris, and Rohit Kumar Bansal.

Also Read: Mamaearth IPO: Check out 10 key risks before investing your money

The company will use the funds raised from IPO to finance its goals, which include advertising costs to raise the company's brands' exposure and awareness; the amount of capital that the company will need to build up new EBOs; financial support for the establishment of new salons by the company's subsidiary, Bhabani Blunt Hairdressing Private Limited (BBlunt); general corporate objectives; and an unidentified inorganic acquisition.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 08:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App