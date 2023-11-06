Mamaearth IPO: Zomato CEO and co-founder, Deepinder Goyal got 33,422 shares in the public issue of Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer, reported Moneycontrol after reviewing the bid-allottee data document.

However, former Shark Tank judge, Ashneer Grover's name was missing from the list of allottee and non-allotte, reported on the business website. Details of Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal mentioned in the documents were confirmed by an MC source. The application was filed from Gurugram.

Till now, there has been no official statement issued by the Zomato Co-founder in the matter. Deepinder Goyal had applied for 3.08 lakh shares but got only 33,422, reported moneycontrol referring to the document.

Earlier, Bharat Pe co-founder, Ashneer Grover had claimed to applying for the Honasa Consumer IPO.

"Congrats @mamaearthindia @VarunAlagh@GhazalAlaghfor IPO getting over-subscribed 8X !! And for proving all Twitter IPO pundits / valuation experts wrong and shutting them up in style. Kudos! Disclaimer - I applied in IPO quietly and handsomely - twitter pe diss karne se paise nahi bante - IPO subscribe karne se fir bhi ban sakte hai," wrote Ashneer Grover on X.

There are chances that Ashneer Grover could have applied for Honasa IPO via a corporate entity. However there is no concrete evidence to support the possibility.

About Mamaearth IPO

The Mamaearth IPO includes an offer for sale (OFS) of around 4.12 crore shares and a fresh issue of shares worth ₹365 crore. The IPO will see the sale of 3,186,300 shares by Honasa promoter Varun Alagh and up to 100,000 shares by his wife Ghazal Alagh. The company's list of shareholders also includes Kunal Bahl, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rishabh Harsh Mariwala, Fireside Ventures Fund, Sofina, Stellaris, and Rohit Kumar Bansal.

The company will use the funds raised from IPO to finance its goals, which include advertising costs to raise the company's brands' exposure and awareness; the amount of capital that the company will need to build up new EBOs; financial support for the establishment of new salons by the company's subsidiary, Bhabani Blunt Hairdressing Private Limited (BBlunt); general corporate objectives; and an unidentified inorganic acquisition.

