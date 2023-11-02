Mamaearth IPO: Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer's initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 31, and will close on today. The response from investors to the Mamaearth IPO has been overall decent in the last two days of subscription.

On Day 2, 70% of the issue was subscribed to, where the retail investors' portion was subscribed to by 62%, the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion was subscribed to by 9%, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 1.02 times. The employee portion was subscribed to 3.19 times.

On Day 1, the Honasa Consumer IPO saw 13% subscription, where the retail investors' portion was subscribed to by 34%, the NII portion was subscribed to by 3%, and 10% of the QIB portion was booked. The employee portion was subscribed to 1.98 times.

The Mamaearth IPO has a price band of ₹308-324 per equity share of a face value of ₹10 each, and the lot size is 46 equity shares and in multiples of 46 equity shares thereafter.

The company has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for QIB, not more than 15% for NII, and not more than 10% for retail investors. A discount of ₹30 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reserve portion.

Mamaearth IPO subscription status on Day 3

At 10:18 IST, 72% of the offer was subscribed to, with the retail investors' portion subscribed to by 67%, the NII portion subscribed to by 15%, and the QIB portion booked 1.02 times. The employee portion was subscribed to 3.44 times.

The IPO has received bids for 2,08,88,830 shares against 2,88,99,514 shares on offer, according to the data from the BSE.

Mamaearth IPO details

The Mamaearth IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of around 4.12 crore shares and a fresh issue of shares worth ₹365 crore. The IPO will see the sale of 3,186,300 shares by Honasa promoter Varun Alagh and up to 100,000 shares by his wife Ghazal Alagh. A number of other shareholders, including Kunal Bahl, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rishabh Harsh Mariwala, Fireside Ventures Fund, Sofina, Stellaris, and Rohit Kumar Bansal, will be selling their stakes in the OFS.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to finance the following goals: advertising costs to raise the company's brands' exposure and awareness; the amount of capital that the company will need to build up new EBOs; financial support for the establishment of new salons by the company's subsidiary, Bhabani Blunt Hairdressing Private Limited (BBlunt); general corporate objectives; and an unidentified inorganic acquisition.

The book-running lead managers of the Honasa Consumer IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited. The registrar of the offering is Kfin Technologies Limited.

Honasa Consumer IPO GMP today

The Mamaearth IPO GMP or grey market premium is +9, similar to the previous session. This indicates the Mamaearth share price was trading at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market on Thursday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mamaearth share price was indicated at ₹333 apiece, which is 2.78% higher than the IPO price of ₹324.

Based on last 11 sessions' grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹9) is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹47, as per analysts of investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Mamaearth IPO review

Geojit Financial Services Ltd

“At the upper price band of Rs.324, Honasa is available at a Mcap/sales of 5.6x (FY24E annualised), which appears to be expensive. Considering its strong topline growth, decreasing trend of Ad spends, expansion plans, asset light business model and promising industry outlook, we assign a “Subscribe" rating on a long-term basis," the brokerage said in its report.

Hem Securities

Based on post-issue annualised Q1FY24 PAT basis, the brokerage estimates that the business is bringing the offer at a price range of ₹308-324 per share at a p/e multiple of more than 90x. The company can create a consistent playbook and strengthen its brand. Additionally, the company's customer-focused product innovation, digital-first omnichannel distribution, data-driven contextualised marketing, and capacity to generate growth and profitability in a way that is capital-efficient give hope for the long-term growth forecast. For that reason, it has "Long term Subscribe" rating on the issue.

Sushil Finance

“The revenue CAGR for the period FY21-23 stood at about 80.14%. The company operated on an EBITDA margin of 1.52% and a negative PAT margin of for year ended FY23 and EBITDA margins of 6.31% and PAT Margin of 5.32% for quarter ended 30 June, 2023. The company is asking for a PE multiple of 97.59x annualising diluted EPS for Q1FY24 ( ₹0.83). Looking at all the factors, risks and opportunities, we are neutral on the company. The investors may observe a few upcoming quarters for consistent profitability and may apply for the issue with a medium to long-term view," the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

