Mamaearth IPO bidding ends today: Check GMP, subscription status and what brokerages advise
Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer's IPO opened for subscription on October 31 and will close today. On Day 3 so far, 72% of the offer has been subscribed to, with the retail investors' portion subscribed to by 67%, the NII portion subscribed to by 15%, and the QIB portion booked 1.02 times.
Mamaearth IPO: Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer's initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 31, and will close on today. The response from investors to the Mamaearth IPO has been overall decent in the last two days of subscription.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started