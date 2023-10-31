Mamaearth IPO closes with lukewarm response on day 1; issue subscribed 13%
Mamaearth IPO subscribed 13% on day 1; Honasa Consumer IPO open for subscription till November 2. Mamaearth IPO retail investors portion subscribed 34%, NII portion subscribed 3%, QIB portion booked 10% on day 1.
Mamaearth IPO subscription status: Mamaearth IPO has been subscribed 13% on day 1. Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, October 31), and will close on Thursday, November 2. Mamaearth IPO set the price band for its issue at ₹308-324 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.
