Mamaearth IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of D2C brand Mamaearth, is witnessing tepid demand from investors as per the subscription data so far on the second day.

The ₹1,701-crore worth Mamaearth IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, October 31, and will close on Thursday, November 2.

The beauty and personal care company filed the red herring prospectus (RHP) on October 23, 2023, for the IPO which includes a combination of fresh issue of equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) portion.

Let us take a look at some of the key things mentioned in the Mamaearth IPO RHP.

About Honasa Consumer

Honasa Consumer Ltd was founded in 2016 by Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh. The company claims to be the largest digital-first beauty and personal care (BPC) company in India in terms of revenue from operations for the Financial Year 2023.

After launching Mamaearth in 2016, Honasa added 5 new brands to its portfolio, namely The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Ayuga, BBlunt and Dr. Sheth’s, and have built a ‘House of Brands’ architecture.

As of June, 2023, the company’s portfolio of brands with differentiated value propositions includes products in the baby care, face care, body care, hair care, color cosmetics and fragrances segments.

Mamaearth IPO Details

Mamaearth IPO issue size is ₹1,701 crore, which comprises fresh issue of shares worth ₹365 crore and offer for sale of 4.12 crore shares by promoters and investors.

Mamaearth IPO price band has been set at ₹308 to ₹324 per share. The IPO lot size is 46 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,904.

Mamaearth IPO bidding opened for subscription on October 31 and will close on November 2. Mamaearth shares will list on both stock exchanges, BSE and NSE on November 10.

The company has reserved up to 34,013 shares for employees and has offered them a discount of ₹30 to the issue price.

Selling Shareholders

Mamaearth promoter Varun Alagh is selling up to 31.86 lakh equity shares, while his wife Ghazal Alagh is offloading 1 lakh shares in the OFS.

Other investors taking part in the OFS include Fireside Ventures Fund, Sofina, Stellaris, Kunal Bahl, Rishabh Harsh Mariwala, Rohit Kumar Bansal, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

As per the details available in RHP, actress Shilpa Shetty has offered to sell 13,93,200 Mamaearth shares in this IPO, which she had bought at ₹41.86 per equity share. Mamaearth IPO price band is set at ₹308-324.

Hence, on an investment of ₹5.83 crore (for the 13.93 lakh shares she will be offloading), the Bollywood actress is likely to earn around ₹39.30 crore from this public issue, irrespective of the kind of listing Mamaearth IPO gets. This is over 674 times her initial investment of ₹5.83 crore.

Management

Varun Alagh is one of the promoters of the company. He is the Chairman, Whole-time Director and the Chief Executive Officer of Honasa Consumer Ltd.

Ghazal Alagh, another promoter, is a Whole-time Director and the Chief Innovation Officer of the company.

Raman Preet Sohi is the Chief Financial Officer of the company, while Dhanraj Dagar is the Company Secretary and the compliance.

Ishaan Mittal is a Non-Executive Director of the company and a nominee of SCI on the Board.

Vivek Gambhir, Subramaniam Somasundaram and Namita Gupta are the Independent Directors on the board of the company.

Strengths

As per the RHP, some important competitive strengths of the company include:

- Brand building capabilities and repeatable playbooks

- Consumer-centric product innovation

- Digital-first omnichannel distribution

- Data-driven contextualized marketing

- Ability to drive growth and profitability in a capital efficient manner

- Founder-led company with a strong professional management

Risks

Some key risks that the company faces include:

- Recorded loss is the past and any losses in the future may adversely impact the business

- Experiencing negative cash flow across all its operational, investment, and financial activities

- The dependence on third-party manufacturers for all the products

- The launch of new brands or products that prove to be unsuccessful could affect their growth plans

- Neglecting to recognize evolving consumer preferences and shifting trends in the BPC industry can negatively impact product demand

Financials

Honasa Consumer’s revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of 80.14% during FY21-FY23, to ₹1,492.75 crore in FY23.

The company’s profitability has been inconsistent. It reported a net loss of ₹142.8 crore in FY23 against a profit of ₹15.7 crore in FY22. In FY21, the company had posted a loss of ₹1,332.2 crore.

For the April-June quarter of FY24 (Q1FY24), the company’s net profit was at ₹25.96 crore as compared to a loss of ₹9.3 crore in corresponding period last fiscal. Revenue from operations during the period rose 49% YoY to ₹464.5 crore.

Peers

There are no listed companies in India and globally that are of comparable size from the same industry as that of Honasa Consumer. Accordingly, the company has not provided an industry comparison in relation to it.

However, there are listed companies in India that are of larger size with longer operating histories and varied business models and offerings, that operate in the FMCG space, including the BPC segment.

Honasa Consumer considers listed companies such as the following as its competitors in respect of their BPC products segments:

- Hindustan Unilever

- Colgate Palmolive India

- Procter & Gamble Health & Hygiene

- Dabur India

- Marico

- Godrej Consumer Products

- Emami

- Bajaj Consumer Care

- Gillette India

IPO Objective

As per the RHP, out of the total net proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹182 crore will be utilised for advertisement expenses towards enhancing the awareness and visibility of company brands; ₹20.60 crore towards capital expenditure to be incurred for setting up new EBO; and ₹26 crore for investment in the subsidiary, BBlunt for setting up new salons.

Lead Managers and Registrar

The book running lead managers of the Honasa Consumer IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited.

The registrar of the offering is Kfin Technologies Limited.

