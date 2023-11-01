Mamaearth IPO: Company management, selling shareholders, peer comparison, risks, among 10 key points from RHP
Mamaearth IPO issue size is ₹1,701 crore, which comprises fresh issue of shares worth ₹365 crore and offer for sale of 4.12 crore shares by promoters and investors.
Mamaearth IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of D2C brand Mamaearth, is witnessing tepid demand from investors as per the subscription data so far on the second day.
