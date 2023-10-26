Mamaearth IPO: Company reveals the reason for reducing issue size
“As the management team believed that, at this point in time, roughly ₹370 crore in primary funding would be sufficient to support the organisation's growth during the following phase, the business, as you are aware, currently has net invested capital,” a banker clarified.
Mamaearth IPO: Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer has set the price band for its issue at ₹308-324 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Mamaearth IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, October 31, and closes on Thursday, November 2. The allocation to anchor investors for Honasa Consumer IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 30.
