Mamaearth IPO: Here’s what latest GMP, subscription status suggest about share listing

 Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

The ₹1,701-crore worth Mamaearth IPO opened for public subscription on October 31 and closed on November 2. The company has finalised the basis of IPO allotment on Friday, November 3.

Mamaearth IPO price band was set at ₹308 to ₹324 per share and the IPO lot size was 46 shares. (Image: REUTERS)Premium
Mamaearth IPO price band was set at 308 to 324 per share and the IPO lot size was 46 shares. (Image: REUTERS)

The initial public offering (IPO) of Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of D2C brand Mamaearth, witnessed a decent response from investors during its bidding process.

The 1,701-crore worth Mamaearth IPO opened for public subscription on October 31 and closed on November 2. The company has finalised the basis of IPO allotment on Friday, November 3.

The equity shares of the beauty and personal care company Honasa Consumer will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed on November 10.

Ahead of the IPO listing, let us check what Mamaearth IPO GMP and subscription status show:

Mamaearth IPO GMP 

Mamaearth IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 24 per share, as per market observers. This indicates the Mamaearth share price was trading at a premium of 24 apiece in the grey market on Saturday, November 4.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mamaearth shares is 348 apiece, which is 7.41% higher than the IPO price of 324.

Mamaearth IPO Subscription Status

Mamaearth IPO has been subscribed 7.61 times during its bidding process. The public issue received bids for 22 crore shares against 2.89 crore shares on offer, according to data from the NSE. 

In the Mamaearth IPO, retail investors’ portion was subscribed 1.35 times, Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion was subscribed 4.02 times, and the quota reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was booked 11.50 times. Employee portion was subscribed 4.88 times.

Mamaearth IPO Details

Mamaearth IPO bidding opened for subscription on October 31 and closed on November 2.

Honasa Consumer raised 1,701 crore from the public offer. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth 365 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.12 crore shares by promoters and investors.

In the OFS, Honasa promoter Varun Alagh sold 3,186,300 shares and his wife Ghazal Alagh offloaded up to 100,000 shares. 

Mamaearth IPO price band was set at 308 to 324 per share and the IPO lot size was 46 shares. 

The company has reserved up to 34,013 shares for employees and offered them a discount of 30 to the issue price.

Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 10:44 AM IST
