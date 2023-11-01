LIVE UPDATES

Mamaearth IPO day 2 LIVE: Issue sees tepid demand on the first day of subscription; retail portion booked 34%

1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 10:45 AM IST

Mamaearth IPO Live Updates: Mamaearth IPO has been subscribed 13% on day 1. Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of Mamaearth, provides beauty and personal care products through its digital platform.