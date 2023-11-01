comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 01 2023 11:02:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.7 -0.04%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 568.9 0.63%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.6 0.25%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 628.65 0.02%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,466.45 -0.69%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Mamaearth IPO day 2 LIVE: Issue sees tepid demand on the first day of subscription; retail portion booked 34%
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Mamaearth IPO day 2 LIVE: Issue sees tepid demand on the first day of subscription; retail portion booked 34%

1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

Mamaearth IPO Live Updates: Mamaearth IPO has been subscribed 13% on day 1. Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of Mamaearth, provides beauty and personal care products through its digital platform.

Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer IPO has opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 31, and will close on Thursday, November 2.Premium
Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer IPO has opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 31, and will close on Thursday, November 2.

Mamaearth IPO Live Updates: Mamaearth IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of around 4.12 crore shares and a new share issuance of up to 365 crore. The IPO will see the sale of 3,186,300 shares by Honasa promoter Varun Alagh and up to 100,000 shares by his wife Ghazal Alagh. A number of other shareholders, including Kunal Bahl, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rishabh Harsh Mariwala, Fireside Ventures Fund, Sofina, Stellaris, and Rohit Kumar Bansal, will be selling their stakes in the OFS. Stay tuned to Mamaearth IPO Live Blog for the latest updates.

01 Nov 2023, 10:45:14 AM IST

Mamaearth IPO Live Updates: Honasa Consumer's listed peers 

As per red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's comparable listed peer are Hindustan Unilever Ltd (with P/E of 59.16), Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd (with P/E of 54.25), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (with P/E of 83.12), Dabur India Ltd (with P/E of 54.53), Marico Ltd (with P/E of 54.28), Godrej Consumer Product Ltd (with P/E of 59.09), Emami Ltd (with P/E of 34.82), Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (with P/E of 25.65), and Gillette India Ltd (with P/E of 57.82).

(Stay tuned to Mamaearth IPO Live Blog for the latest updates)

01 Nov 2023, 10:04:41 AM IST

Mamaearth IPO Live Updates: Lead Managers and Registrar of the IPO

The book running lead managers of the Honasa Consumer IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited. The registrar of the offering is Kfin Technologies Limited.

01 Nov 2023, 09:48:44 AM IST

Mamaearth IPO Live Updates: Honasa Consumer raises ₹765.20 crore via anchor investors

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer IPO garnered a capital of 765.20 crore from anchor investors on Monday, October 30. Nearly, 28 marquee investors have received shares via anchor book, Honasa Consumer Ltd said in an exchange filing. Seven prominent mutual funds invested 253 crore in the Mamaearth IPO, receiving 33.1% of the anchor allocation.

01 Nov 2023, 09:32:19 AM IST

Mamaearth IPO Live Updates: Public issue details

Mamaearth IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of around 4.12 crore shares and a fresh share issuance of up to 365 crore. The company expects to raise about 1,701.44 crore on the upper price band. As a result, the company was valued at 10,424.53 crore.

(Stay tuned to Mamaearth IPO Live Blog for the latest updates)

01 Nov 2023, 09:14:52 AM IST

Mamaearth IPO Live: Public issue opens on October 31

Mamaearth IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 31, and will close on Thursday, November 2. Mamaearth IPO has set the price band for its issue at 308-324 per equity share of face value of 10 each.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App