Mamaearth IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of around 4.12 crore shares and a new share issuance of up to ₹365 crore. The IPO will see the sale of 3,186,300 shares by Honasa promoter Varun Alagh and up to 100,000 shares by his wife Ghazal Alagh. A number of other shareholders, including Kunal Bahl, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rishabh Harsh Mariwala, Fireside Ventures Fund, Sofina, Stellaris, and Rohit Kumar Bansal, will be selling their stakes in the OFS.
Mamaearth IPO Live Updates: Honasa Consumer's listed peers
As per red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's comparable listed peer are Hindustan Unilever Ltd (with P/E of 59.16), Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd (with P/E of 54.25), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (with P/E of 83.12), Dabur India Ltd (with P/E of 54.53), Marico Ltd (with P/E of 54.28), Godrej Consumer Product Ltd (with P/E of 59.09), Emami Ltd (with P/E of 34.82), Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (with P/E of 25.65), and Gillette India Ltd (with P/E of 57.82).
Mamaearth IPO Live Updates: Lead Managers and Registrar of the IPO
The book running lead managers of the Honasa Consumer IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited. The registrar of the offering is Kfin Technologies Limited.
Mamaearth IPO Live Updates: Honasa Consumer raises ₹765.20 crore via anchor investors
Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer IPO garnered a capital of ₹765.20 crore from anchor investors on Monday, October 30. Nearly, 28 marquee investors have received shares via anchor book, Honasa Consumer Ltd said in an exchange filing. Seven prominent mutual funds invested ₹253 crore in the Mamaearth IPO, receiving 33.1% of the anchor allocation.
Mamaearth IPO Live Updates: Public issue details
Mamaearth IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of around 4.12 crore shares and a fresh share issuance of up to ₹365 crore. The company expects to raise about ₹1,701.44 crore on the upper price band. As a result, the company was valued at ₹10,424.53 crore.
Mamaearth IPO Live: Public issue opens on October 31
Mamaearth IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 31, and will close on Thursday, November 2. Mamaearth IPO has set the price band for its issue at ₹308-324 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.
