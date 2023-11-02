LIVE UPDATES

Mamaearth IPO Live Updates: Issue subscribed 70% so far; QIB portion fully booked

1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST

Mamaearth IPO Live Updates: The ₹ 1,701-crore worth Mamaearth IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth ₹ 365 crore and offer for sale of 4.12 crore shares by promoters and investors.