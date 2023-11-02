Mamaearth IPO Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of D2C brand Mamaearth opened for subscription on October 31 and will close today, November 2. Mamaearth IPO issue size is ₹1,701 crore, which comprises fresh issue of shares worth ₹365 crore and offer for sale of 4.12 crore shares by promoters and investors.
The IPO will see the sale of 3,186,300 shares by Honasa promoter Varun Alagh and up to 100,000 shares by his wife Ghazal Alagh. Mamaearth IPO has been subscribed 70% on day 2. The retail investors portion was subscribed 62%, NII portion was subscribed 9%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion were booked 1.02 times, and employee portion was subscribed 3.19 times.
Mamaearth IPO Live Updates: Day 2 final subscription numbers
Mamaearth IPO has been subscribed 70% on day 2. Mamaearth IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 62%, NII portion was subscribed 9%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion were booked 1.02 times, and employee portion was subscribed 3.19 times.
Mamaearth IPO has received bids for 2,01,49,012 shares against 2,88,99,514 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!