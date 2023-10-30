Mamaearth IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, price band, review, here are 10 key things to know about the offer
Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer IPO opens for subscription tomorrow. Honasa Consumer Limited is the biggest digitally-first beauty and personal care company in India, according to RedSeer Report.
Mamaearth IPO: Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Tuesday, October 31). Honasa Consumer Ltd provides cosmetics and personal hygiene products online.
