Mamaearth IPO: Public issue of Honasa Consumer opens today. GMP, review, apply or not?
Mamaearth IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹10 in grey market today
Mamaearth IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Honasa Consumer Limited popularly known as Mamaearth has hit primary market today. Mamaearth IPO will remain open for bidding till 2nd November 2023. Honasa Consumer Limited has fixed Mamaearth IPO price at ₹308 to ₹324 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. According to market observers, shares of Honasa Consumer Limited are available for trade in unlisted market. They said that shares of the Honasa Consumer Limited are available at a premium of ₹10 in grey market today.
