Mamaearth IPO: Should you subscribe? Here's what top 5 brokerages say on Honasa Consumer's book build issue
Mamaearth IPO price has been fixed at ₹308 to ₹324 per equity share
Honasa Consumer IPO: The Initial Public offering (IPO) of Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer Limited hit primary market today. This means, subscription for the Mamaearth IPO has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 1st November 2023. The main board issue has been offered at a price band of ₹308 to ₹324 per share. Honasa Consumer Ltd, the owner of FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Monday allotted 2.36 crore equity shares to 49 anchor investors and raised ₹765.20 crore ahead of the company’s proposed IPO.
