Honasa Consumer IPO: The Initial Public offering (IPO) of Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer Limited hit primary market today. This means, subscription for the Mamaearth IPO has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 1st November 2023. The main board issue has been offered at a price band of ₹308 to ₹324 per share. Honasa Consumer Ltd, the owner of FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Monday allotted 2.36 crore equity shares to 49 anchor investors and raised ₹765.20 crore ahead of the company’s proposed IPO.

Honasa Consumer IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

So, it would be interesting to know whether one should subscribe for the book build issue or not. As per the top 5 brokerage firms — Axis Capital, Canara Bank Securities, Emkay Global, HDFC Securities and Ventura Securities — one brokerage has given 'subscribe' tag to this public issue while four have not rated this book build issue. The brokerage that has suggested applying for the public offer is Emkay Global.

Emkay gives 'subscribe' tag to Honasa Consumer IPO

Giving 'subscribe' tag to Mamaearth parent's Honasa Consumer IPO, Emkay Global said, "We assess the stock’s valuation for three scenarios (considering the upper-end of the band): i) Attractive (EV/sales of 3.5x and EV/EBITDA of 29x for FY26E), if Company doubles revenue in three years and improves OPM to ~12%; ii) Fair (EV/sales of 4.2x and EV/EBITDA of 41.7x for FY26E), if Company sees revenue CAGR of 20% with OPM of 10%; and iii) Expensive (EV/sales of 5.2x and EV/EBITDA of 87x for FY26E), if Company registers revenue CAGR of ~10% and maintains margin at ~6%)."

Axis Capital, HDFC Securities, Canara Bank Securities and Ventura Securities have not rated the public issue.

Without rating the public issue, Axis Capital says, "Honasa has grown their revenue from operations at a CAGR of 80.14% between Financial Years 2021 and 2023 (from ₹459.99 crore in FY2021 to ₹1,492.75 crore in FY2023), while the median revenue CAGR of all other BPC companies for which data was available for the relevant period was 28%."

Honasa Consumer IPO: Mamaearth’s parent raises ₹765.20 crore via anchor investors

"HCL has set up a dedicated in-house start-up team called “Brand Factory" that closely works with its founders and is responsible for end-to-end ideation, incubation and execution of new brands. This team primarily comprises senior employees who leverage its brand building playbooks to scale new brands in the early stages of their lifecycle. The team actively identifies opportunities to optimize operations for the new brands by capitalizing on synergies from its House of Brands architecture," said HDFC Securities.

"Honasa Consumer Limited prioritizes increasing sales quantities as a means of expanding. This approach aims to capture a larger market share and broaden the customer base, which can, in turn, lead to cost savings and improved profitability due to economies of scale," says Ventura Securities.

Detailing about the financials of Mamaearth patent company's IPO, Canara Bank Securities says, "The revenue for the company has grown at a CAGR of 80% over FY21-23 with a volume growth of 102.28%. The company has an adjusted EBITDA of 3.4% as on FY23 with negative working capital on account of asset light model that enables them to invest more on marketing, technology and product innovation . The company continuously strives for expansion of distribution by creating brand awareness. In terms of valuation, the company is available at EV/S of 6.76x which seems fairly valued. We recommend to subscribe for long term for the issue."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!