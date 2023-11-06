Mamaearth IPO: What does the latest GMP signal ahead of listing; check key details
Mamaearth IPO share allotment has been finalised over the weekend. Mamaearth listing date has been fixed for Tuesday, November 7 on NSE and BSE. The GMP for Mamaearth IPO is +31, indicating a strong listing. The estimated listing price is ₹355 apiece, which is 9.57% higher than the IPO price.
Honasa Consumer IPO: Mamaearth IPO share allotment has been finalised over the weekend. The investors applied for the issue could check the Mamaearth IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The refund process is likely to have begun. As the company has switched to T+3 norms, Mamaearth listing date has been fixed for Tuesday, November 7 on NSE and BSE.
